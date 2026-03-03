First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,074.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

