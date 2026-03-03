South Dakota Investment Council Has $43.08 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $43,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,017.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $934.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

