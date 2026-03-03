Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Friday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Silgan by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 359.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 627.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Silgan has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.Silgan’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

