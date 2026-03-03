Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6905.

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 12th.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $230,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 239,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,514. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 14,200 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 943,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,903.21. This represents a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,145 shares of company stock valued at $929,885. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

