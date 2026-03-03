BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.75.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

