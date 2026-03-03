Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 146,456 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,456 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 330.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 104.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

