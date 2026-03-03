Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL Position Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 304.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.67. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $171,659.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,141.87. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $847,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,038.21. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.