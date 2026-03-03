ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,197 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 29th total of 21,087 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIB opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $90.90.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day.
