Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 $SPXU

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $157,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

