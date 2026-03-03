Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,000. Mplx comprises 1.7% of Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,311,000 after buying an additional 120,216 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,698,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1,585.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 403,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 37.79%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

