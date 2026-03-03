Short Interest in XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Grows By 26.2%

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,720,236 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 29th total of 1,363,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
XD Price Performance
XDNCF stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. XD has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
XD Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XD
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.