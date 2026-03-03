Short Interest in XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Grows By 26.2%

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,720,236 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 29th total of 1,363,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

XD Price Performance

XDNCF stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. XD has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Get XD alerts:

XD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games. In addition, the company involves in catering business; and invests in game development entities. XD Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.