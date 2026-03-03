Short Interest in XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Grows By 26.2%

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,720,236 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 29th total of 1,363,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

XDNCF stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. XD has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games. In addition, the company involves in catering business; and invests in game development entities. XD Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

