Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,536 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $74,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $399,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,421.76. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price target on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens set a $200.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $539.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

See Also

