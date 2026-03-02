NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Citigroup

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMR. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of SMR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.36. 19,122,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,657,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. CX Institutional bought a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1,550.9% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Atomic AI / MarketBeat published a bullish piece arguing NuScale’s NRC Standard Design Approval, manufacturing progress and ~ $1.3B cash runway make it uniquely positioned to supply 24/7 power to AI data centers; highlights ENTRA1/TVA discussions as the key commercial catalyst.

Atomic AI / MarketBeat published a bullish piece arguing NuScale’s NRC Standard Design Approval, manufacturing progress and ~ $1.3B cash runway make it uniquely positioned to supply 24/7 power to AI data centers; highlights ENTRA1/TVA discussions as the key commercial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target to $25 (coverage note reported by AmericanBankingNews), a moderation from prior targets but still above current levels; this is a tempered endorsement rather than a sell signal. Canaccord Target Cut

Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target to $25 (coverage note reported by AmericanBankingNews), a moderation from prior targets but still above current levels; this is a tempered endorsement rather than a sell signal. Negative Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs Group cut its price target from $20 to $14 and set a Neutral rating, narrowing upside to roughly single digits from current levels; this is a direct analyst-driven headwind. Goldman Sachs Note

The Goldman Sachs Group cut its price target from $20 to $14 and set a Neutral rating, narrowing upside to roughly single digits from current levels; this is a direct analyst-driven headwind. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada similarly cut its target to $14 and moved to Sector Perform, adding to short-term downward pressure from stature institutional research. RBC Note

Royal Bank of Canada similarly cut its target to $14 and moved to Sector Perform, adding to short-term downward pressure from stature institutional research. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-law firms announced class action filings and solicitations (PR Newswire, GlobeNewswire, Newsfile) alleging investor harm tied to prior disclosures and a stock drop; these actions increase legal risk, potential settlements and headline volatility. PR Newswire Lawsuit Notice

Multiple securities-law firms announced class action filings and solicitations (PR Newswire, GlobeNewswire, Newsfile) alleging investor harm tied to prior disclosures and a stock drop; these actions increase legal risk, potential settlements and headline volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 results (Feb. 26) showed a wider-than-expected loss and weak revenue recognition, a reminder of execution and timing risks that drove earlier volatility and remain a near-term fundamental concern for investors. Earnings Summary

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.