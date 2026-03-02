Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KYMR. Bank of America increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,196. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 2,005,813 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,499,918.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,955,916 shares in the company, valued at $684,208,776. The trade was a 33.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $2,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,130,760.70. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 450,895 shares of company stock valued at $40,486,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,813 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after purchasing an additional 845,922 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,563,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

