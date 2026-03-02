TD Securities Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.94.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 277,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 257.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$15.59 and a twelve month high of C$23.21.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

