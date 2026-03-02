TD Securities Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UNGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 277,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 257.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$15.59 and a twelve month high of C$23.21.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.