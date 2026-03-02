Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

HPP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $409.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $256.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

