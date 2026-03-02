ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Given a C$5.50 Price Target by Ventum Financial Analysts

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) received a C$5.50 price objective from equities research analysts at Ventum Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATX. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 target price on shares of ATEX Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins raised ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded ATEX Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATEX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

CVE ATX traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.30. 283,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,693. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.98.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019. ATEX Resources Inc was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

