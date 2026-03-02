Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.67.

TSE:PPL traded up C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,941. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$48.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.30.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

