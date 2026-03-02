Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 1,459.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,783 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after buying an additional 1,706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 218.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $104.32.

In other news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $566,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,001,603.70. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $562,445.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,464.88. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,109 shares of company stock worth $37,056,566. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

