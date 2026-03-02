29,743 Shares in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC Acquired by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after acquiring an additional 875,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Concentrix by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,529 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,768,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 535,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 381,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $32.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. Concentrix Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.91%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,120.25. This represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

