Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given New $114.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Structure Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.72 and a beta of -1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,388,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,434,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,121,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,334,000 after buying an additional 1,432,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,584,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

