Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Compass Pathways from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on Compass Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Compass Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass Pathways from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get Compass Pathways alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMPS

Compass Pathways Trading Down 5.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Pathways

CMPS stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $662.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.90. Compass Pathways has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Pathways by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Compass Pathways by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Pathways by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Pathways by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Pathways

(Get Free Report)

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.