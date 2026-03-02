Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,637,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,616,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,782,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 582.0% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.72 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

