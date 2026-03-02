Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $631.04 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $633.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.83. The company has a market capitalization of $844.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Yesterday’s modest upside momentum from corporate earnings carried into Thursday for VOO, helping offset some volatility and showing the ETF still benefits from broad earnings beats across large-cap constituents. Why Is VOO Up Today, 2/26/2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. indices started Friday relatively flat as markets waited for fresh macro data — a “standing pat” tone that usually produces limited directional fuel for VOO until inflation or jobs prints arrive. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones 30 Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces discuss allocation questions (S&P 500 vs. alternatives and mutual-fund siblings like VFIAX). These are background for long-term flows but unlikely to trigger large near-term moves in VOO. Is Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about investor preferences shifting toward “actual income” and debates over the passive S&P strategy are thematic — important for long-term flows but mixed in near-term impact on VOO. ‘Actual Income’ Is The Type Of AI Stock Investors Want Now
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 slipped back below its 50-day moving average after multiple crosses in February, highlighting short-term volatility and a technical pivot that can pressure ETFs tracking the index like VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: 50-Day MA Becomes a Pivot Point Amid February Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Large-cap leadership (notably Nvidia and other mega-cap tech names) has been a key swing factor; renewed weakness in those holdings is dragging VOO lower because of their heavy index weight. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 2/27/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures softened ahead of a key wholesale inflation print, creating downside pressure across benchmark ETFs; macro data risk is a likely near-term headwind for VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Future Drop Ahead Of January Wholesale Inflation Print
- Negative Sentiment: Longer-term investor concerns about VOO’s low yield (around ~1.1%) can deter income-focused allocations, a narrative that may temper demand from retiree-oriented flows. VOO Has Made Millionaires, But Its 1.1% Yield Worries Retirees
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
