Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $631.04 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $633.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.83. The company has a market capitalization of $844.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

