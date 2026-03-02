Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848,817 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,928,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,360,000 after buying an additional 2,624,848 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,748.0% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 918,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,280,000 after buying an additional 868,730 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,564,000 after buying an additional 800,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 890,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 507,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.59 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

