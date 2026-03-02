iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $119,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 205,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 174,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 167,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 84,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 26,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

