Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $212.11 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total value of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,074.12. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

