Analysts Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) PT at $11.57

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.8571.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NeoGenomics

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Warren Stone sold 22,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 121,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,387.50. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 912,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 80,348 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,035,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $9.83 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.