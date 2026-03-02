Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 575,004 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,004 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,543,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in RTX by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long?range X?ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near?term revenue visibility. RTX Defense Wins Link Future Tech Pipeline With Current Valuation Picture

RTX won a DARPA XENA contract (BBN Technologies) for long?range X?ray situational awareness and a separate optics supply contract (Raytheon ELCAN) with the German Armed Forces — both expand program wins, reinforce backlog and NATO/Europe positioning, and support near?term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst pieces are actively re?rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance?sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Boeing vs. RTX: Which Defense Stock Offers Better Value in 2026?

Analyst pieces are actively re?rating and comparing defense names; a Zacks look at Boeing vs. RTX highlights sector tailwinds (higher defense spending) but draws distinctions based on backlog, earnings revisions and balance?sheet metrics — helpful context for relative valuation decisions. Neutral Sentiment: Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50?series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU?ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short?term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage for 2026

Several technology headlines in the feed reference “RTX” graphics (NVIDIA) — e.g., reports on NVIDIA GeForce RTX shortages, Micron GDDR7 showing up on RTX 50?series GPUs, driver rollbacks and high gaming revenue — these are material for NVIDIA and GPU?ecosystem suppliers but not for RTX Corporation’s defense/aero fundamentals; they can, however, create short?term retail noise around the “RTX” ticker. (Representative: NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage.) Negative Sentiment: Some analyst coverage notes RTX has pulled back since its last earnings report; pieces exploring why the stock is down (earnings follow?through, guidance vs. expectations, and short?term sentiment) could pressure sentiment until upcoming catalysts (orders, funded backlog, guidance updates) provide clarity. Why Is RTX (RTX) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

RTX stock opened at $202.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

