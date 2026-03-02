Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $61,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of QQQ opened at $607.29 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.27 and a 200-day moving average of $606.66.
- Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. argues QQQ still belongs in a total?return portfolio despite a low dividend, reminding investors QQQ is bought for growth exposure to big tech and AI leaders — a structural positive for long?term demand. QQQ Pays Nothing, But Still Fits Into a 2026 Portfolio Built for Total Return
- Positive Sentiment: An article arguing Nvidia countered a bearish call signals that outsized gains or upside surprises from mega?caps (NVIDIA in particular) can lift QQQ given its concentration in a few names. Positive catalyst if large caps keep beating expectations. Did Nvidia Just Prove Citrini Wrong?
- Positive Sentiment: Some strategists view the recent uptick in hedging as a contrarian buy signal — if downside protection activity signals capitulation, it can precede rebounds that disproportionately help growth?heavy QQQ. Stock Investors Are Hedging a Drop. Strategists See a Buy Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: “The 4 Phases Of AI” notes strong AI?driven earnings but a still?fragile market — good for underlying fundamentals but not enough to prevent short?term volatility in QQQ. The 4 Phases Of AI: Strong Earnings, Weak Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF updates and economic commentary (TipRanks, Seeking Alpha macro pieces) provide mixed signals on growth vs. inflation — useful context but not an immediate directional driver for QQQ beyond market mood. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/26/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warn of a tech “fakeout,” rising pessimism, and signs of an irrational market — headlines that amplify selling pressure in Nasdaq?heavy ETFs like QQQ. Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fakeout
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation into defense and healthcare (articles urging defensive positioning and XLV) suggests funds are shifting away from growth?and?AI exposures, pressuring QQQ flows and sentiment. Why It’s Time To Think About Defense
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk and warnings that Nvidia/the bull market may have “run out of steam” heighten downside risk for QQQ because a few names drive its returns. This Bull Market And Nvidia Have Run Out Of Steam; Bear Market Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pieces (PCE, unemployment) argue the Fed may be misstepping — sticky rate concerns add to risk?off moves that weigh on growth stocks and QQQ. New PCE And Unemployment Data Show The Fed Is On The Wrong Path
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
