Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $61,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $607.29 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.27 and a 200-day moving average of $606.66.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.