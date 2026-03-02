Vanguard Group Inc. Has $201.01 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,111,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $201,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 19.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 989,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 32.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media’s other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

