Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 950,466 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,453,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Energizer worth $210,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 177,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Energizer by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 152.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Energizer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Energizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. This trade represents a 150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,250.79. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR opened at $21.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

