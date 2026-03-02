Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,580,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Capri worth $230,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at $55,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after acquiring an additional 855,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,282,000 after acquiring an additional 724,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 978,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 667,116 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Capri by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,762,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 602,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Capri Trading Down 1.6%

CPRI stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.84 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 430.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 741 shares in the company, valued at $19,236.36. This trade represents a 93.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

