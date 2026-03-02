Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura L. Whitley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $776,277.11. This represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 335,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,113.82. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,155. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 6.1%

TCBI opened at $95.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $108.92.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.