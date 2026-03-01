US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,751 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of CRH by 359.6% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Shares of CRH opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

