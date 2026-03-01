Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 521.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $431.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.00 and a 1-year high of $456.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

