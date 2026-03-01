Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,173 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 2.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $72,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $5,889,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 182,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting VICI Properties

Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 69.28%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.