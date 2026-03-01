Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 7,525 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waste Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $240.78 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $94,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,497.12. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $239,638.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,205.39. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,487,482 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.
Waste Management News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market/industry tailwind — a report highlights long-term growth in the healthcare waste-management market, which supports demand for regulated waste services and can benefit large, diversified providers like WM. Healthcare Waste Management Market Size
- Positive Sentiment: Price momentum since earnings — investor notes point out WM has rallied since its last quarterly report, prompting discussion of whether that momentum can continue (supports short-term buying interest). Zacks: WM Up Since Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative performance debate — a Barchart piece notes WM has lagged the S&P 500 over the past year but reports analysts remain moderately optimistic; this frames the stock as undervalued by some and fairly valued by others. Is WM Underperforming the S&P 500?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector peer activity — news of contract wins at smaller regional waste/cleaning firms highlights steady demand in services markets but has limited direct impact on WM’s fundamentals. Primech Contract Wins
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — WM’s CAO John A. Carroll sold 37 shares (small dollar amount) in a disclosed SEC filing; while the size is minor, insider sales can create short-term sentiment pressure. CAO Sale SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — WM’s CFO David L. Reed also sold 37 shares (disclosed in SEC filing); again small in size but contributes to the narrative of insider trimming. CFO Sale SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional reduction — Aster Capital significantly trimmed its WM stake (reported reduction), a data point that can amplify selling pressure from funds rebalancing. Aster Capital Reduces Position
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation critique — analysis on Seeking Alpha calls WM a reliable dividend name but argues the stock trades at a premium, highlighting valuation as a potential restraint on further multiple expansion. Seeking Alpha: Dividend Darling, But Premium Stinks
Waste Management Profile
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.
Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.
