Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 7,525 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $240.78 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $94,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,497.12. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $239,638.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,205.39. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,820 shares of company stock valued at $14,487,482 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.