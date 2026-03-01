E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 2,525.0% increase from E-L Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

E-L Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of E-L Financial stock opened at C$17.32 on Friday. E-L Financial has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.57.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

