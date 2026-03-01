Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 23,997 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 40.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 238,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

