Woolworths Group Limited (WOW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.45 on April 1st

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 341.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

