TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,954 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

