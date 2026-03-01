TD Asset Management Inc Sells 119,927 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,927 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 65.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

CHT opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Analyst Ratings

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chunghwa Telecom has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

