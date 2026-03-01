New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 9,687 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises 0.5% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 88.9% in the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $350.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $1,722,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,536. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 493,587 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts.

Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO.

Zacks raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO. Neutral Sentiment: Defensive rotation / momentum into blue?chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend?paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro?driven. MarketBeat Week in Review

Defensive rotation / momentum into blue?chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend?paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro?driven. Neutral Sentiment: Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca?Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Swire Pacific update

Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca?Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press on KO as a long?running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century?plus dividend payers/reliable blue?chips supports buy?and?hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. 247WallSt dividend article

Positive press on KO as a long?running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century?plus dividend payers/reliable blue?chips supports buy?and?hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Several executives disclosed recent share sales (CFO John Murphy sold ~99,437 shares; EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000; EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold multiple blocks). Large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals remain intact. SEC filings: CFO Form 4 EVP Monica Form 4 EVP Beatriz Form 4

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

