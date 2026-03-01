Royce & Associates LP Purchases 328,624 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 328,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $49,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in KBR by 98.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on KBR in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KBR

Key Stories Impacting KBR

Here are the key news stories impacting KBR this week:

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.