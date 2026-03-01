Royce & Associates LP Has $62.72 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $62,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $352.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Littelfuse’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,791,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,611.25. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $1,156,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,948.56. This represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,713 shares of company stock valued at $19,301,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

