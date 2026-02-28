David Henry Hoffmann Acquires 15,200 Shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director David Henry Hoffmann purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $137,256.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,017,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,485,758.47. This trade represents a 0.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Henry Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 13,710 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $118,454.40.

On Monday, February 23rd, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 15,200 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $135,432.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, David Henry Hoffmann bought 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $82,786.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00.

On Friday, February 13th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 6,099 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $43,729.83.

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.55. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34.

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.

The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.

