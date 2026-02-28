Taryn Owen Purchases 20,400 Shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) CEO Taryn Owen acquired 20,400 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $77,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 791,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,948.53. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TrueBlue Stock Up 7.2%
TrueBlue stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on TBI. Zacks Research lowered TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc is a Tacoma, Washington–based workforce solutions provider specializing in temporary staffing, permanent placement and managed service solutions. Operating through its subsidiaries and brands, TrueBlue connects clients across manufacturing, logistics, retail, construction and public sector markets with skilled professionals for both short-term and long-term engagements. The company’s offerings encompass on-demand blue-collar labor, specialized industrial staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and contingent workforce management.
TrueBlue’s primary service lines include PeopleReady, which supplies general labor for construction, hospitality and event services; PeopleManagement, which focuses on technical and industrial professionals; PeopleScout, a global RPO business offering end-to-end talent acquisition and consulting; and Staff Management | SMX, which delivers seasonal staffing for large-scale events, amusement parks and federal workforce contracts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TrueBlue
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.