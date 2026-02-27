JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 526,276 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $48,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of -0.04.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.83%.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

