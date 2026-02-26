M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, reports. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 10.34%.

M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MURGY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 408,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY), commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm’s core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

